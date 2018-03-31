Wounded Warriors in Town
The fifth annual Warrior
Jeanne Poyer McDonald Oliver, 91, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 in Rockport, TX, after a brief illness following a stroke.
Jackie Lynn McCorquodale, 59, went to her heavenly rest on March 24, 2018 surrounded by her loving family and friends in Lamar, TX. She was born December 25, 1958 in Beeville, TX to Curtis and Patricia Lambert. Jackie was a member of Coastal Oaks Church in Rockport, TX. Jackie spent her younger years in Woodsboro, TX. She later moved with her family to Tehran, Iran where she attended the Tehran American School. Her family returned to the US and lived in Corpus Christi, TX where she attended and graduated from Tuloso-Midway High School in 1977.
Michael William Kelm, 49, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at home in Aransas Pass, TX. He was born on January 17, 1969 in Winnie, TX, to Bill and Faye Kelm.
Lucio Saenz, 83, of Rockport, formerly of Beeville, died Monday, March 26, 2018, at Corpus Christi Spohn-Shoreline hospital.
Susanne Virginia Bowles Thomas, formerly of Devine, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018 in Rockport.
Leila Perez Carvajal, 60, passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018. She was born Jan. 29, 1958 in Rockport.
I have mentioned my deeply held religious and philosophical beliefs about partying in this column a couple of times that I remember; once when it was only August and the stores had Halloween decorations on the shelves and then again last year at Easter time. There are down-to-the-bone convictions that we all have and one of mine is that human beings are inherent partiers. Along with the term “homo sapiens” we should also be called, “homines celebrare.” It means human celebrators. We’re the party people.
There’s one thing, which has helped make Aransas County’s long-term recovery effort move at a faster pace than in most areas after a major natural disaster.
Recent headlines have elicited deep sighs from me. I sip my coffee, crunch my toast, click on headlines, and think, “I wish we could all be more Aristotelian.” In a way, we are. And, we’re a little bit like Socrates and Plato, too. But, making some effort to be Aristotelian could really make us happy.
At 58 years of age I’m what a Millennial might call a dinosaur, but that’s okay. In my grandchildren’s eyes I’m a cool dude … and will be for at least a few more years!
The Rockport Fulton High School (RFHS) Pirate baseball team battled their way back to defeat the Aransas Pass (AP) Panthers 9-6 at home Friday, March 23.
Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce Board Members, Bay Blazers, and staff were joined by guests recently to celebrate a ribbon cutting for Grandma B’s Sweet Treats.
