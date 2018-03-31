Time for another party

I have mentioned my deeply held religious and philosophical beliefs about partying in this column a couple of times that I remember; once when it was only August and the stores had Halloween decorations on the shelves and then again last year at Easter time. There are down-to-the-bone convictions that we all have and one of mine is that human beings are inherent partiers. Along with the term “homo sapiens” we should also be called, “homines celebrare.” It means human celebrators. We’re the party people.